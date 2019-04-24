



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’ve all seen it, people texting while they’re being the wheel.

“I think it’s dangerous,” said driver Jeff Daut. “I see a lot on my daily commute. I see cars swerving into my lane.”

It’s illegal in Florida — but only as what’s called “a secondary offense.”

That means you can’t be pulled over for it, but can still be ticketed if you’re stopped for something else first. That could all change.

For State Representative Emily Slosberg, a Democrat from Boca Raton, this is personal.

“I lost my twin sister in a car crash,” she said “This is something that we don’t want anybody else to go through, losing loved ones on our roadways.”

She played a key role in the house passing a bill to make texting while driving a primary offense.

“Florida is one of four states that don’t enforce this as a primary offense,” State Rep. Slosberg said. “Virtually every state in our nation enforces this law as a primary offense.”

It does allow using your phone for navigation.

Fort Lauderdale Attorney Eric Schwartzreich sees potential enforcement trouble.

“The problem is how are law enforcement officers going to be able to distinguish whether someone is texting and driving or whether someone is pulling up google maps or looking at their phone,” he questioned.

The Florida Senate will consider a texting while driving ban too, but it goes even further, requiring drivers to use hands free devices.

Debate on that is set for Thursday.