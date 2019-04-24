MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In response to shocking expose by CBS4’s Jim Defede on the working conditions for some at Miami International Airport employees, two local congresswomen will announce a call to action at a press conference on Wednesday.

Representatives Donna Shalala and Frederica Wilson will be joined by county Commissioner Eileen Higgins and airport workers to demand that American Airlines and Delta take action against what they call dangerous and inhumane working conditions.

In DeFede’s report which ran last Sunday on Facing South Florida, he detailed the abusive conditions for workers employed by Eulen America, an airline contractor for American and Delta airlines.

Among problems cited by Eulen America employees were ramp vehicles and cabin cleaning trucks that don’t have working seatbelts, faulty brakes, lack mirrors, broken windshield wipers, broken fuel gages and are leaking fluid. Also, trucks that transport cabin cleaners, and carry passenger supplies, are crawling with roaches, don’t have closing doors, leak water onto the workers when it rains, and seats that are held together with broken seatbelts and blankets.

At MIA, American Airlines hires Eulen to clean the cabins between flights.

Delta uses Eulen employees for cabin cleaning as well as loading and unloading baggage.

Some cabin cleaners claim they were forced to take shortcuts because so little time is given to clean. One cabin cleaner, who wished to remain anonymous, described vomit on passengers’ blankets and contact with blood. When cleaning a toilet, he was told to “wipe it up with a rag” to make it look clean quickly, according to the congresswomen.

Some Eulen workers said they were not given breaks until the end of their shift or access to drinking water.

DeFede found after interviewing current and former workers, as well as culling through court documents and labor department records, disturbing allegations of mistreatment and intimidation along with what some workers claim is a climate of fear that prevents them from speaking out. Higgins said she was intimidated by Eulen management when she visited the airport to observe working conditions for Eulen workers.

“I was surprised that as a county commissioner I would witness and be subjected to intimidating behavior during an airport tour,” Higgins wrote to CEO of Eulen America in a letter. “I can only imagine what these workers must feel as they go about their daily jobs.”

“Millions of people fly in an out of our nation’s airport every year,” said Shalala in a statement. “Airport workers must feel free to speak out so that together we can address problems and raise standards at the airport. It is imperative that airlines hire responsible contractors that respect laws and ensure their workers and the public are protected.”

Reached by phone at the company’s headquarters in Miami, the CEO of Eulen America, Xavier Rabell, declined DeFede’s request for an interview for the Facing South Florida report. When asked about worker complaints, he said: “I believe it is false.”