



PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A woman involved in the prostitution case against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is now facing charges of her own.

Shen Mingbi, 58, appeared in court in Jupiter on Tuesday.

According to a police report, Mingbi is accused of performing sex acts on eight different men at the Orchids of Asia Spa back in January.

Mingbi is the spa worker, according to police, who attended to Robert Kraft, 77, on January 19, one day before the Patriots played in the AFC Championship in Kansas City. Police said another spa worker, Lei Wang, worked with Mingbi during Kraft’s massage session.

Police had Mingbi under surveillance in February when detectives saw her make a cash deposit at the Bank of America in the Jupiter Square Plaza, according to CBS affiliate WPEC. Police obtained a wage and hour report on Shen, which showed no income reported to the State of Florida. Authorities used a search warrant for Mingbi’s safety deposit at the bank. Police found $43,800 in cash, in bundles of $100 and $50 bills, wrapped in plastic wrap.

Mingbi’s arrest comes one week after Jupiter Police arrested of 43-year-old Lei Chen on eight counts of offer to commit prostitution.

Their actions were caught on a hidden police surveillance camera.

On Tuesday, a judge temporarily sealed videos involving Kraft, ruling it can only be released once a jury is sworn, the case is resolved by plea agreement or the charges are dismissed.

However, the judge said he may reconsider that decision at a court hearing on Friday.