Filed Under:Arming Teachers, Florida News, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Miami News, School Guardian Bill


TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida Senate lawmakers have signed off on a school safety bill that includes a provision to allow some classroom teachers to serve as armed school “guardians.”

School safety bill 22-17 passed Tuesday which makes changes to a law enacted last year after a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

ONE YEAR LATER: PARKLAND PODCAST

While the bill addresses several school safety issues, the most contentious is a provision that makes all teachers eligible for the “guardian program” that allows them to carry guns in schools. Right now, only teachers that have a role outside the classroom, such as an athletic coach, can participate.

School districts would have to approve participation in the program and teachers would have to volunteer, undergo psychological evaluations and be trained by a sheriff’s office.

