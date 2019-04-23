



ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – The man in the bunny suit is speaking out. That’s right, the guy in an Easter bunny suit caught on viral video punching another man outside an Orlando nightclub Sunday night says he was simply bar hopping with friends when he spotted another man and a woman fighting. He hopped over to help the woman and let his furry fists fly.

“So I got over there so I could break up the fight and, with me trying to break up the fight, he got on top of her, and hit her, so I had to try a different method basically to break up the fight, which actually worked,” explained Antoine McDonald to WESH 2 News.

Instagram user Workfth posted the video.

Lindsey Edwards said just before the bunny hopped in to help, he saw the man spit on the woman he was fighting with.

“I see this girl. She got spit on by some dude, I think it was a homeless guy I’m not sure exactly, an African American girl getting spit on, and she was defending herself. But he was hitting back,” recalled McDonald’s friend Malik Rucker.

After McDonald threw a few punches, a police officer stepped in and broke up the fight. Officers thought it was a hoax but McDonald says it wasn’t.

“The officer came up to me and said, if you do that again I’m going to arrest you and the damned bunny suit,” said McDonald. “I just rushed over there. I didn’t say hey, look, look at this, no, I just rushed over there. The real deal, nothing fake,” he said.

After the officer pulled the fluffy vigilante off the man, he does a little shadowboxing and chest bumps someone in the crowd.

Despite what happened, no arrests were made.

