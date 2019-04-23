FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward’s public school teachers and the school district have a tentative contract agreement.

The agreement calls for teachers to get two raises, a two percent raise from the district and a yearly supplement for the next four years beginning in July. That supplement will be anywhere from $2,300 to $8-thousand dollars annually. The money is from a referendum that Broward voters approved last year.

“It took us a while to get here but being able to work through a long period of time means that we were more thoughtful and came with, I think, a much better solution than what we could have had early in the year,” said schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.

“We’re pleased to have reached tentative agreements with the District,” said BTU President Anna Fusco. “Our bargaining team worked very hard and we appreciated the activism of our members throughout the negotiation process.”

The contract calls for the district to continue paying 100 percent of the cost for health insurance for teachers. In addition, the two sides will revamp the teacher evaluation system.