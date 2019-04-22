WATCH LIVECBS4 News at Noon
ATLANTA (CBSMiami) – A West Park man was killed, three of his family members injured, when a man fleeing police in Atlanta, Georgia struck their SUV.

“We noticed something that was so bizarre it just looked like it was from a movie,” said witness Quentin Coleman

Juan Gispert, 28, died in the crash. His three family members, along with two people who were in the car that struck, were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the car that struck Gispert, identified as Kahre Jamal Williams, ran off after the crash. He was taken into custody a short time later and charged with 2nd-degree murder, fleeing police, and multiple traffic offenses.

