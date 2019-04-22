  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Video of an Easter bunny brawl in Orlando is going viral.

It is not known who was inside the big, white bunny suit but he looks hopping mad as he is seen in the video throwing several punches at a guy in downtown Orlando near Tier nightclub Sunday night.

An Orlando police officer eventually stepped in to break up the fight.

Instagram user Workfth posted the video.

You can hear people chanting in the crowd, “Kick his a-s!” Another person yells, “Go, Easter Bunny, go!”

After the officer pulls the fluffy vigilante off the man, he does a little shadowboxing and chest bumps someone in the crowd.

It is not known if anyone was arrested in the bunny brawl.

