LANTANA (CBSMiami/AP) – A father trying to save his son is accused of shooting a carjacker who stole his car with the boy inside.

The father left his 2012 Honda running while saying goodbye to friends around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. That’s when Lamar Thurman, 29, jumped in and took off, according to the Palm Beac County Sheriff’s Office.

The father and his friends called 911 and took off after the vehicle. Sheriff’s officials say they followed Thurman for five miles, where he crashed the car. As they went to grab the boy from the car, Thurman drove way. The father pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Hit several times, Thurman crashed again. He was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition. The boy wasn’t injured.

At the time of the theft, the sheriff’s office said Thurman was on probation for carjacking an 86-year-old woman in 2016.

