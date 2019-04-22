



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The NFL Draft is coming up in a few days and there are several directions the Miami Dolphins may go.

It’s no secret that Miami is in the market for a long-term solution at quarterback, but with a stocked class of quarterbacks coming to the NFL in 2020 and the Dolphins expected to land a high pick in that draft, there may not be a sense of urgency to find their guy this year.

That doesn’t mean they can’t try out a few options in the meantime, especially if the cost to do so isn’t that high.

That brings us to an interesting rumor brought to light by Peter King.

He speculates that the Arizona Cardinals, owners of the top pick in Thursday’s draft, will select Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray first overall.

This despite Arizona taking QB Josh Rosen in the first round last year.

Some believed Miami would have taken UCLA’s Rosen 11th overall if Arizona hadn’t traded up to the pick just before the Dolphins.

Things certainly seem to have changed in less than a year.

Following a disastrous rookie season Rosen may have fallen out of favor in Arizona, which is why they’re looking at selecting Murray.

Rosen threw for just 2,278 yards in 14 games as a rookie, completing 55.2 percent of his passes while tossing 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He was also sacked 45 times, which was seventh-most in the league. It’s worth noting that every quarterback ahead of Rosen on the sacked list played a full 16 game schedule.

If Rosen truly ends up on the trade block, King thinks that the Cardinals would be willing to give him up for as little as a third round pick, specifically mentioning Miami’s 78th overall selection.

Combine that with King’s report that in recent weeks the Dolphins have been researching Rosen more than any team in the league and you can see how the scenario begins taking shape.

However, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim gave up a first, third and fifth round pick in order to trade up for Rosen last April, which is a lot to give up for a guy who may only end up playing one season for your franchise.

With Rosen owed just $6.23 million over the next three years (not including his guaranteed annual signing bonus payout of $2.7 million), he would be a relatively inexpensive backup quarterback behind Murray.

It would also keep Keim from having to answer questions about why he gave up so much to take Rosen, only to cast him aside a year later, for much less in return.

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is Thursday at 8 p.m. in Nashville, Tennessee.

The second and third rounds will take place Friday at 7 p.m. while rounds four through seven are Saturday beginning at 2 p.m.

Join CBS4’s Jim Berry, Kim Bokamper and Mike Cugno for Dolphins Draft 2019 for a recap of each of Miami’s picks, airing Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. on CBS4.