MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Paying tolls is something no driver likes.

Many have complained that they’re forced to pay higher priced tolls on their commute on MDX expressways.

Introducing it on the House Floor in Tallahassee, Hialeah State Representative Bryan Avila said, “This bill repeals the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority, or MDX as we know it and replaces it with The Greater Miami Expressway Agency.”

Avila got the bill passed to abolish the MDX and set up a new agency in its place.

His focus is consumer complaints about tolls. He’s calling for a toll freeze.

“The freeze on any toll increases for 10 years, I think that that provides a level of comfort and also of predictability in terms of toll rates for the next decade,” Avila said.

He’s also calling for the Florida sunshine rebate program.

“That rebate program is going to provide up to 25 percent back for every single one of those Miami-Dade County SunPass holders,” he said.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is against the plan in Tallahassee. For one thing, he’s afraid that 25 percent rebate could hurt the proposed Kendall Parkway expansion plan.

“It shows me that they didn’t know what they were doing when they started out with this,” Mayor Gimenez said. “They didn’t know the ramifications of this bill. We now are seeing some ramifications.”

Gimenez wrote a letter to the governor saying talk of abolishing the MDX has prompted creditors to give a negative outlook, meaning borrowing costs could go up.

The mayor’s plan calls for combining the Turnpike in South Miami with MDX, to keep all the toll money here for local projects.

“Under my plan 100% of the money generate, gross revenue, would stay here in Miami-Dade,” Gimenez said.

Avila’s bill passed in the Florida House is now making its way through the state senate.

A Senate floor vote is expected this week.