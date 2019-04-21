MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Fire Rescue workers had to deal with a situation this weekend they aren’t often confronted with.

While heading back to their station, rescue workers spotted a massive alligator.

The gator was between 10 and 12 feet long.

Initially, the rescue workers thought it was an unconscious person.

They found it trying to cross the street at Northwest 37th Avenue and 13th Street.

The alligator was eventually trapped and removed.

Florida Fish and Wildlife say the trapper had to put the gator down for safety reasons.