



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A 15-year-old who was arrested after a of group teens got into a confrontation with Broward Sheriff’s deputies outside a Tamarac fast food restaurant has gone before a judge.

The teen, who we are not naming because of his age, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and trespassing. He was then released to his parents.

Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the McDonald’s, at 8375 N. Pine Island Road, just after 3 p.m. after someone called and said kids were fighting in the parking lot. The restaurant is a popular hang out for teens who got J.P. Taravella High which is about a half a mile away.

A cellphone of the confrontation shows a deputy detaining one of the teens outside the restaurant.

That same deputy is confronted by another teen who he pepper sprays.

The deputy is then seen body slamming the teen.

Another deputy then pins the teen to the ground and punches him on the side of the head.

The teen was transported to Coral Springs Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office said they are aware of the video and investigating what exactly happened.

Broward County School Board member Rosalind Osgood posted on Twitter that the deputies involved should face consequences for their actions.