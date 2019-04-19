FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Tamarac man was taken into custody after he reportedly made threatening and harassing calls to members of Congress.

April 16th a caller, later identified as John Kless, called the Washington D.C. offices of a U.S. Congressman from California, a U.S. Congresswoman from Michigan, and a U.S. Senator from New Jersey and threatened to kill them, according to a federal criminal complaint.

In the call to Rep. Eric Swalwell, from California, Kless reportedly made threats because of the representative’s support for gun control policies.

“The day you come after our guns, (expletive), is the day you’ll be dead. Along with everybody in the (expletive) government, (expletive). You want war bitch? Keep talking like that,” he reportedly said in a voicemail

Kless reportedly went on to say the Swalwell and the Democrats didn’t care about 9/11, migrants coming into the country, and African-Americans taking advantage of welfare.

“You’re gonna die, don’t wanna, don’t do that (expletive), boy. You’ll be your death bed (expletive), along with all the rest of you Democrats. So if you want death, keep that (expletive) up, (expletive).”

Rep. Swalwell issued the following statement following Kless’ arrest.

“I’m grateful to the Capitol Police and Florida law enforcement for protecting me, my staff, and our constituents from a threat made this week. I’m running for President to make changes to our gun laws through the democratic process. There should be a respectful debate on this issue. But threatening violence is the lowest form of communication and has no place in our community. Further, if your response to a lawmaker proposing to make it harder for dangerous people to get dangerous weapons is to threaten to kill that lawmaker, you have proven exactly why we need more restrictions on firearm possession.”

After Swalwell, Kless then called the office of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, from Michigan, and left a voicemail, according to the criminal complaint.

“Tell your Taliban friend (Rep. Ilhan Omar) to shut the (expletive) up about 9/11, this ain’t Trump’s fault, bitch, it’s all your people’s fault. You’re the (expletive) who drove the planes into the buildings, bitch.”

Tlaib and Omar were the first two Muslim women elected to Congress.

“You know what, she’s getting death threats bitch. So are you, Alright? You’re lucky they’re just threats. (Expletive) ‘Cuz the day when the bell tolls, whore, and this country comes to a war, there will be no more threats. Your life will be on the (expletive) line. All of you. There’s people like me out there, millions and millions of us who hate you (expletives), man, for what you done on 9/11.”

The third call went to the office of Senator Cory Booker, from New Jersey, and it focused on race.

“Yeah I got a comment for you, you stupid (expletive) (expletive). Do you think that if Trump, who’s the bad guy here… After that (expletive) Taliban bitch said that (expletive) about 9/11? Just some people did it. Maybe some (expletive) got did it you (expletive) monkey. You’re a (expletive) disgrace. We need to kill all you (expletive) man, every (expletive) one of you man.”

Investigators traced the phone’s number to a T-Mobile account registered to Kim and John Kless.

Since Tlaib was scheduled to speak in Florida April 20th and 21st, investigators contacted T-Mobile who gave them the billing address in Tamarac. The phone carrier also checked the outgoing call detail records and confirmed the phone was used to call the offices of Swalwell, Tlaib, and Booker.

Investigators also learned that Kless had reportedly made harassing phone calls to Representative Nancy Pelosi’s office earlier in the year about taking away his guns, abortion, illegal immigration, and Muslims in Congress.

Kless was arrested Friday after being charged with Making Threatening Communications.