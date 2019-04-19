MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins are among five Major League Baseball teams who have joined the ‘green team,’ by banning plastic straws from their concession stands.

The plastic straw ban at Marlins Park is part of the MLB clubs’ sustainability practices.

“We wanted to reimagine our entire ballpark cuisine and part of that is being responsible with single-use straws,” said Jason Latimer, VP of communications for the Miami Marlins.

Some fans are on board with the transition.

“As time changes, technology changes went to plastic and regretfully that’s hurting the earth so we’re going back to old school,” said fan Tony Guadalupe.

Others, not so much.

“I don’t like them I don’t like the feel of them, I just don’t like them but I love straws so I always bring my own bc I know lots of places don’t carry straws anymore,” said fan Joan Ranes.

Whether you’re a fan of paper straws or not, greener practices have already taken off in South Florida.

Several cities have banned plastics.

In Miami Beach, they have a plastics-free campaign, that means getting rid of bags, cups, and straws at some places.

More than 70 businesses are on board.

“I think it’s a very good transition since we’re polluting everywhere so it’s nice,” said fan Dennis Ranes.

The use of paper straws is a small detail fans pay attention to.

And if you don’t like the change, “Just drink out of the cup if you don’t want to use a paper straw. Drink out of the cup, it’s OK. We got to do something about all the plastic every bit of it, not just the straws.”

In just a few weeks, the Marlins will have their logo on their straws right here at the park.