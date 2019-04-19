MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami/CNN)– Fresh from a stellar second leg in Mexico City, the Longines Global Champions Tour is rolling into Miami Beach this weekend.

The stunning venue just yards from the turquoise waters of the Atlantic Ocean offers an incredible setting for the world’s top show jumpers.

Mexico winner Jerome Guery of Belgium will be among the favorites but he will face tough competition from a host of stars saddling up stateside this weekend.

Overall rankings leader Niels Bruynseels of Belgium will be competing alongside second-place rider Daniel Deusser of Germany, Britain’s Ben Maher and Belgian Pieter Devos.

The competition doesn’t stop there, though.

Miami Beach holds happy memories for Australia’s Edwina Tops-Alexander, who has won two Grands Prix in Florida and will be confident of adding a third to her impressive tally.

Britain’s Scott Brash, winner in Miami in 2015, is also competing.

Born in the USA

The Miami venue will be free to enter, allowing new American spectators to watch some homegrown heroes compete, with the likes of Jessica Springsteen — daughter of rock star Bruce — Laura Kraut and Kent Farrington all due to compete on the sandy shore.

Meanwhile, following its second straight win this season, the Shanghai Swans will be looking to extend its lead in the Global Champions League team competition over nearest rivals, the New York Empire.

The Longines Global Champions Tour will take in a record 20 stops in 2019, including new venues New York, Montreal and Stockholm — culminating in the GC Prague Playoffs from November 21-24.

(©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)