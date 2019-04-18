



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump will be heading to Palm Beach County on the same day the Justice Department released the redacted version of the Mueller Report.

The Mueller investigation looked at the Russian government’s alleged efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

The president and the first family will be in town for Easter Weekend. He is expected to attend Bethesda by the Sea Episcopal Church on Sunday for Easter services, as he has done in recent years.

Sea Episcopal Church is the oldest house of worship in the town of Palm Beach.

Air Force One is expected to land at the Palm Beach County International Airport at around 6:30 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued airspace restrictions for West Palm Beach area beginning Thursday.

This is Trump’s first visit to Mar-a-Lago since a Chinese national Yujing Zhang was arrested on the property two weeks ago.

When arrested on March 30, Zhang was carrying two passports, four cellphones, a laptop, an external hard drive and a thumb drive possibly containing malware.

In her hotel room, Secret Service agents found a device for detecting hidden cameras and $8,000 cash.

Zhang pleaded not guilty to charges of entering restricted property and lying to Federal agents.