



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Looking to get some fresh air?

From a tour of the Everglades to jet skiing and flyboarding lessons, there’s plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in Miami this weekend. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Up to 43 percent off Key West trip or Everglades tour

Hop on a trolley for a day and see your city in a new light with discounted tours with Xcursions USA. The adventure outings company is currently offering more than 40 percent off its excursions to Key West and the Everglade.

Where: Xcursions USA, 401 Biscayne Blvd.

Price: $46-$91 for one to two adventurers

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 48 percent off Miami Aqua Tours cruise

Get a taste of the pirate’s life aboard “El Loro” during a 75-minute cruise. Sip on cocktails and see the Miami skyline and the Port of Miami as well as the Fisher, Star and Venetian islands. Pirate music and swashbuckling entertainers will add to the experience onboard.

Where: 401 Biscayne Blvd., Downtown Miami

Price: $16-$31 for one to two wannabe pirates

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 51 percent off island boat tour with Miami Salt Life

Finally, a heads up for water sports enthusiasts: Spend the day playing on the water off a private island. Miami Salt Life is currently offering boat tours — with flyboarding or jet skiing lessons — for up to 51 percent off.

Where: Miami Salt Life, 1099 MacArthur Causeway

Price: $69-$79 per person (regularly $120-$140)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal