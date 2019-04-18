MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida rapper Kodak Black was arrested on drug and weapons charges as he tried to cross from Canada into the United States on Wednesday.

Authorities said the Pembroke Pines native, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, was spotted driving a Cadillac Escalade with three other people.

It is not clear why police stopped the vehicle, but they found marijuana, along with a Glock 9mm pistol in the vehicle.

The 21-year-old rapper was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Black also faces a charge in South Carolina of first-degree criminal sexual misconduct for allegedly raping a woman after a 2016 concert.

Back in August of 2018, Black was released from the Broward County Main Jail after spending seven months behind bars for numerous charges.

The rapper was arrested for grand theft, marijuana possession, and child neglect.

Black was arrested on Jan. 18 by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies after posting an Instagram video allegedly showing him using marijuana and waving a gun around recklessly in front of a child.

At the time, BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “This individual violated his probation before and was given a second chance and he did not take that seriously.”

“I could be standing in front of you today telling you a very different story if that young child had gotten ahold of that loaded gun. That causes concern to just for our own agency but for any detectives who see something like that. Thank goodness they were able to investigate and make an arrest and the child is safe.”

The report also states there was marijuana found in the house.

The rapper has a long history of legal problems.

He was also jailed in Broward County in June 2017 for violating house arrest, stemming from a May 2016 arrest for armed robbery, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. He was released from jail after serving 97 days of a 364-day sentence after completing a voluntary life skills course.

