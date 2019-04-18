MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As reaction to the release of the Mueller Report continues to dominate much of the American news cycle, some South Florida congressional members are speaking out as well.

All comments, at least to this point, seem to follow along party lines.

Several members of Congress, mostly Democrats, have given statements or made comments about the findings in Special Counsel Robert Muller’s report.

They say there is good cause to believe the president did attempt to obstruct justice.

“It’s perhaps the most comprehensive look that we’ve had yet at how our democracy was hacked in 2016 and who was responsible for it,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. “From my perspective, sadly, what this report really clearly indicates is that it is 400-plus pages of dark, deceptive, Nixionian-like behavior by this president and his team.”

“The importance of today is the fact that we now understand from the details of the Mueller Report is that this report contains at least ten instances of potential obstruction of justice by the President of the Unites States,” said Rep Ted Deutch.

“I’m very concerned about Attorney General Barr’s leadership and his mishandling of this investigation,” said U.S. Rep Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. “He appears willing to undermine the independence of his own department in order to protect President Trump. Barr has been dishonest in saying that the president is clear of wrongdoing. Barr’s previous summary that he provided to congress was not the full picture.”

Republican Senator Rick Scott said he has not yet read the report, but he was in support of its release.

“I’m glad it came out, I’ve always believed they should disclose it,” said Scott. “Anybody that’s done anything wrong needs to be held accountable, so I’m glad it’s out. I haven’t seen it yet but I look forward to reviewing it and doing everything I can to make sure everybody gets held accountable if anybody’s done anything wrong.”

No comment from Mario Diaz Balart, and Senator Marco Rubio is currently in Africa and unavailable.