



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami International Airport is celebrating Autism Awareness Month with the grand opening of a brand new Multi-Sensory Room for kids with autism.

The room is designed to be a quiet area for young passengers with cognitive or developmental disabilities such as autism that provides a relaxing environment during the travel experience.

Officials from Miami International Airport and the University of Miami-Nova Southeastern Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (CARD) will host a grand opening ceremony on Friday morning, August 19.

The room includes sensory-soothing fixtures such as an aquatic bubble tub, wall puzzles, cushioned seats and a light projector, all within a dimly lit space. The room, which will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., was created through a partnership between MIA and the Miami Beat Team from Leadership Miami’s Class of 2018, in consultation with UM-NSU CARD.

The Multi-Sensory Room is part of MIA’s MIAair program, which provides tours and materials to families with special-needs children.

It is located just beyond Concourse D TSA security checkpoint #4.