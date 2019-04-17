TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The Florida Senate on Wednesday gave final approval to a bill that would lead to Miami-Dade County paying $1.45 million to the estate of a bicyclist who died in 2014 after being struck by a bus.

The “claim” bill (HB 6513) was approved last week by the House, which means it is ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

State sovereign-immunity laws limit the liability of government agencies. But lawmakers can pass claim bills directing payments higher than those limits.

The bill passed Wednesday stems from a $1.75 million settlement between Miami-Dade County and the estate of Eric Scott Tenner.

A legislative special master’s report said Tenner, a husband and father of two, was riding his bicycle on a Miami-Dade road on Oct. 8, 2014, when he was run over by a county bus.

Under sovereign immunity, Miami-Dade has paid $300,000 to the estate but needed legislative approval to pay the additional $1.45 million.

Senators voted 34-2 to approve the bill, with Sen. George Gainer, R-Panama City, and Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, opposed.

(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s (REPORTER NAME) contributed to this report.)