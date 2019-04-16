MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a Sunrise man on child porn charges.

BSO says 60-year-old Neil Greenberg faces 72 charges related to possessing child pornography and promoting sexual performances by a child.

Greenberg was arrested Monday following an investigation conducted by detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC).

Authorities say the investigation began when the U.S. Marshals Service shared a tip about a possible human trafficking case involving a 17-year-old girl.

Investigators found 36 videos in Greenberg’s possession. Police said the videos showed Greenberg engaging in sexual acts with girls as young as 14 years old.

Detectives also said that Greenberg paid two teenagers, who were younger than 18 at the time, for sex.

Authorities said Greenberg also faces one count of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Police fear they may be other victims.

Anyone who thinks they were victimized by Greenberg is asked to contact police at 954-888-5327.