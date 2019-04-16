GULFPORT (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man with a trigger happy finger was jailed over the weekend for filling up a squirt gun with his own urine and spraying it at a woman walking her dog.

Gulfport police said in an arrest report that Joel William Benjamin, 71, approached the woman on Sunday and squirted her several times with the pee-filled plastic weapon.

The report says Benjamin told officers he would “do it again,” but it was unclear what motivated the attack.

He faces a misdemeanor battery charge and left jail after posting a $500 bond. A lawyer for Benjamin wasn’t listed on jail records.

Gulfport is near St. Petersburg on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

