MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida Catholic priests, ministers, and deacons reaffirmed their ministry Tuesday morning by renewing the promises made at their ordination during Chrism Mass at Saint Mary’s Cathedral.

It began with a procession of the priests down the aisle to the altar.

Three priests are marking their 60th anniversary with the priesthood. One priest has dedicated the past 50 years of his life, while seven are celebrating 25 years.

Everyone in attendance was thinking about those devastating images Monday from Paris of Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames.

On Monday, Wenkski said, “It’s great sadness because the Notre Dame Cathedral was a world heritage site but also a great religious monument.”

During Chrism Mass, during Holy Week, Archbishop of Miami Thomas Wenski blessed the oils to be used in the administration of the sacraments throughout the coming year at all South Florida Catholic churches.

Chrism is the name of the oil used during sacramental functions. It is a mixture of olive oil and an aromatic balsam.

The Mass is a celebration of the institution of the priesthood. Those present during the Mass are also invited to renew their baptismal promises.

Saint Mary’s Cathedral located at 7525 N.W. 2nd Avenue. in Miami is the seat of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese in South Florida.