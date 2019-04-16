WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 7
Florida, Florida House, Florida News, Politics, Sanctuary City

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — An important issue that has become a political sticking point is heading for lawmakers.

A bill to ban so-called sanctuary policies in Florida is going to the House floor.

The House Judiciary Committee voted 12-6 Tuesday in favor of the bill that would require that local law enforcement agencies cooperate with federal authorities that enforce immigration law.

Immigrants and their advocates oppose the bill, saying it will be abused by law enforcement. The American Civil Liberties Union used Twitter last week to warn immigrants and people of color to be cautious while traveling in Florida.

But Republican Rep. Cord Byrd said no one has to worry about his bill unless they’ve been arrested. He called the ACLU warning “irresponsible.”

The bill would require law enforcement to hold an arrested individual for 48 hours if that person is subject of a federal immigration detainer.

A similar Senate bill has its final committee stop Wednesday.

