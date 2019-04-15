MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hazmat incident Monday morning in Deerfield Beach where several people had to hospitalized.

Authorities said three patients had to be treated for chemical exposure following an argument in which a woman reportedly sprayed an unknown chemical on neighbors.

BSO Fire Rescue responded to the hazmat situation on the 400 block of NW 36th Ave at around 11 a.m.

Images from Chopper 4 showed at least three large rescue trucks at the scene.

Authorities said two responding deputies were exposed to the substance.

One deputy had to be treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization, according to BSO.

Rescue officials said a second deputy complained of a burning sensation to his face and shortness of breath and was transported to Broward Health North.

The woman accused of spraying the chemical was also transported for treatment from exposure, officials said.

Authorities did not say if the woman would be arrested or face any charges as a result of this incident.