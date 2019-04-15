MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police detectives are hoping you will be able to recognize recovered stolen items from this year’s Ultra Music Festival attendees.

Handbags, wallets, electronics, guitars, clothes, cell phones, and even a blood pressure monitor. It’s all part of a virtual treasure trove of stolen items now sitting inside the Miami Police Department.

“He tried to break the window managed to break the window grab the items that were inside before he was able to get away we got him,” said Officer Kenia Fallat.

Miami Police say they got the goods from the takedown of a suspected thief during the Ultra Music Festival.

While thousands were hand pumping to electronic dance music police say a break-in artist who’s no stranger to them, identified as Jose Rodriguez, was swiping their stuff and an officer caught him in the act.

“He actually observed this man breaking into a car so we wanna say he’s a professional because he had a mechanism that automatically broke the window to vehicles that he broke in to,” said Fallat.

Investigators say it’s not just what they recovered that day, they say they served a search warrant on Rodriguez’s vehicle.

“What we found inside was alarming we found a number of wallets purses unworn clothes 2 guitars and we have so many more items that yet have to be claimed,” said

Fallat.

There was so much stuff, detectives have now set up a hotline.

“If you think it’s yours and you lost it during that period you need give us a call,” said Fallat.

The police burglary unit hotline will operate Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 305-603-6905 or you call Crimestoppers anonymously at 305-471 TIPS.