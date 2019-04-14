  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Amber Diaz
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than a dozen people have been displaced after a huge fire forced them from their homes.

Miami-Dade fire rescue is investigating the cause of the blaze.

The raging fire was captured on a helmet camera, showing violent flames soaring through a roof Saturday night.

The fire ripped through a fourplex just before 6 p.m. forcing a total of 14 people from the home on Northeast 14th Avenue.

Neighbors could see the flames from down the street.

Byron Filus said, “Oh it was booming! No one could see the street right here, nobody.”

The families living there lost everything, from clothes and furniture to personal belongings.

“Everybody alive but they lost everything, even their wallets burned,” he continued.

When the smoke cleared, you could see charred remains with family photos still hung on the wall.

