MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to police, the victims were gathered around a vehicle outside of a residence located at 6101 Northwest 20th Avenue.

That’s when police say they were fired upon by unknown subjects.

Officers responded and attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the area, but the driver refused to stop.

The driver and occupants of that vehicle then abandoned it and fled on foot.

Three subjects were detained after a perimeter was established and they are currently being questioned by police.

No arrested have been made as of yet.

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, police say they found two victims dead on scene.

Two additional victims were transported to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.