



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The six-year-old girl police say was shot by a man in Polk County has died.

The suspected shooter is still on the run and may have been spotted in South Florida.

38-year-old Ernst Cherizard is wanted for a triple shooting that turned deadly in Central Florida, near Lakeland.

Investigators believe he was last seen in South Florida when the license plate on a burgundy 2011 Nissan Altima was spotted in Boynton Beach at a toll plaza on the turnpike early Saturday morning.

“It’s disgusting to say, the least. I can’t say what I really want to say about him. That’s why all I’m going to tell you is that he’s a male, not much of a man, who shot a child and two females,” Haines City Police Chief James Elensky said.

The Haines City police chief spoke Friday night following the deadly shooting at an apartment complex.

Since then, police told us 48-year-old Nicole Guillume and 23-year-old Eli Normil were shot and killed.

Police say Normil’s daughter, six-year-old Elizabelle Frenel, was shot in the head. She died overnight.

“Everybody needs to be on the lookout. He’s obviously armed and dangerous,” the chief said.

Police spent hours investigating and are still working to find the suspect.

Investigators say Normil was Cherizard’s girlfriend and Guillume was her relative.

Investigators told CBS4 News they are aware of a Facebook post on the suspect’s page after the shooting that reads in part: “My girl wasn’t too happy about me talking to my ex baby mama to see my kids.” The post goes on to say “I don’t know what happened. All I know is, we were fighting for the gun, then I lost it. It’s almost like I was hearing voices in my head.”

“If anybody sees him, they need to call 911 immediately,” the chief said.

Now, police want everyone looking out for the Nissan Altima with a Florida license plate that reads GZN C82.

