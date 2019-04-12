MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An Uber driver was arrested after he reportedly sexually assaulted one of his passengers.

It happened last month when the woman, who was visiting from South Carolina, requested a Uber pool pick up in North Miami.

When Uber driver Emilio Victores, 45, arrived, the woman said she got in the front seat. The woman, who was heading to Biscayne Park, got in the front seat when Victores picked up three other passengers.

The woman said she fell asleep and when she woke up, Victores was on top of her trying to kiss her and partially undressed her. She said she noticed his pants were down and his genitals were partially exposed.

She told police when she told him to get off of her he did and then took her back to North Miami at her request.

Victores has been charged with one count of attempted sexual battery on a helpless person.