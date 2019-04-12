MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Virgin Trains USA passenger train Friday afternoon in Pompano Beach.

The passenger train is part of the Virgin Trains USA fleet, which was recently rebranded by British billionaire Richard Branson from its previous incarnation as Brightline.

Video images from Chopper4 showed a body covered with a yellow tarp on the side of the tracks and investigators on scene.

Authorities have not released the name of the person who was hit by the train.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

