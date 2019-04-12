



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Broward judge has denied a request from confessed Parkland school gun Nikolas Cruz attorneys to seal his jail visitor records.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said the logs are subject to release under the Public Records Act, without exemptions for defense experts visiting inmates.

Cruz’s attorneys said prosecutors will learn their strategy if they learn which mental health experts are examining him.

Scherer’s Friday ruling said only the identities are disclosed, and the “mere potential speculation” about visitors will not compromise Cruz’s right to a fair trial.

Cruz, 20, faces the death penalty if convicted in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14th, 2018 in 17 students and staffers were killed.