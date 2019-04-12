



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Honoring the “gauchos,” known as guardians of the Argentinean countryside, the clothing line Acheval Pampa was born.

Recently at The Webster in Bal Harbour Shops former model Delfina Blaquier and her husband, polo star and Ralph Lauren model Nacho Figueras, held a trunk show celebrating her clothing line she created with three friends

“Gaucho for us is like your cowboy. It’s a very elegant land worker, very passionate about the horse, the vast land and being protective. It’s also very elegant,” said Delfina. “The look is cool and casual and timeless, separates and dresses as well as belts and necklaces.”

“ It’s casual, it’s easy, it’s everyday wear and the classics are season-less. We tweak them, we change fabrics, but we move around the same silhouettes per collection,” she added.

Which is exactly what Delfina did when she and Nacho attended the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“This is almost the exact dress I wore to the wedding. The silhouette is the same. We tweaked it a little bit because I didn’t want to wear open cleavage, so I flipped the buttons to the back and I wore it the other way around. We changed the fabric as well. It was silk,” she explained.

Harry and Nacho have been friends for years. Nacho leads up Harry’s team for his annual Sentebale Polo Cup charity match to help kids in Africa.

“He’s a wonderful guy, very committed and he wants the world to be a better place. He’s super genuine and that’s why I love adding my little grain of sand to his cause,“ Nacho told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

In addition to being known as the “David Beckham of Polo,” Nacho was the face of Ralph Lauren’s Polo line for 18 years.

“I have nothing but respect and gratefulness for him and the brand. It’s been an amazing journey and it’s been great,” he said.

Nacho and Delfina have four children. The family splits time between Argentina and Wellington where he plays polo. Both say after 20 years of being together, it never gets old.

“We are like teammates, we participate in each others lives continuously,” Delfina said

“She’s a wonderful teammate and I love her a little bit more every day. I’m very lucky,” Nacho said.

The Acheval Pampa line is available at The Webster in Bal Harbour Shops.

For more info: achevalpampa.com