



BREVARD COUNTY (CBSMiami) — A Florida man is behind bars after screaming obscenities and threatening to destroy everyone with an army of turtles, according to Oxygen.com.

Thomas Devaney Lane, 61, is in Brevard County Jail and faces multiple charges of breaching the peace, misusing 911 and resisting an officer without violence, according to Brevard County Jail records.

Lane was “yelling out obscenities constantly, calling himself the saint, saying his turtle army will destroy them and stating they would all see what would happen in an hour,” police in Indialantic, Florida say.

Indialantic is near Melbourne.

Police there say they received seven calls about a man disturbing the peace Sunday at three different locations.

At some point, Lane even entered the police department and “proceeded to yell at the dispatcher while pounding on the walls and glass,” according to the arrest report.

He left the building but called 911 while at a 7-Eleven and again threatened the dispatch officer. The police report states he told the dispatcher over the phone that I ‘needed to leave now or you will all be sorry you f___ed with the saint.”

Lane was later found in his car but refused to get out while yelling obscenities and screaming about how his “turtle army would destroy us.”

He was forcibly was removed and arrested.