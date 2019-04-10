MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman was taken in custody after she reportedly stole a car with an 11-month-old and child’s grandmother inside.

The Florida Highway Patrol it all began at I-95 and Ives Dairy Road where the woman was involved in a crash. When a couple pulled over to help the woman, she reportedly got in their truck and sped off with the child and grandmother inside.

The woman was involved in a crash near State Road 7 and was involved in a third crash at Miramar Parkway and SW 62nd Avenue. A woman in the vehicle she crashed into was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The woman who reportedly stole the truck was arrested and faces multiple charges. The child and grandmother were found unharmed.