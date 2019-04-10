



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and their families are expected to announce at least 20 lawsuits on Wednesday.

CBS4 News has learned that they will name the Broward County Public Schools District, Broward Sheriff’s Office, and former school resource officer Scot Peterson.

Also on Wednesday, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission will meet at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. During meeting families of some the victims are expected to give feedback on they found out about their loved one’s deaths.

A presentation on school mental health services is also on the agenda.

On Tuesday, the commission denounced Hollywood and Broward County officials for delaying the upgrade of the emergency radio system that failed the day of the massacre.