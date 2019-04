MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend over the weekend appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

Raymond Deltoro, 29, reportedly shot his girlfriend in the chest on Saturday during an argument in their home in the 4300 block of NW 11th Place.

After the shooting Deltoro fled. He turned himself in to the police on Tuesday. He’s facing charges of domestic violence and battery on a pregnant woman.

His girlfriend survived and has since given birth.