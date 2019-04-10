



BROOKLYN (CBSMiami) – Dwyane Wade will play the final game of his NBA career as the Miami Heat close out their season Thursday night in Brooklyn.

Wade enjoyed a night of tributes and touching moments during his last home game in Miami on Wednesday.

He scored 30 points in front of a packed American Airlines Arena, speaking to the crowd both before and after the game.

With the home goodbye now in the past, Wade must now face the reality of doing everything for the last time.

One last shootaround. One last gameday team meeting. One last time lacing up his shoes. One last time putting on a Miami Heat jersey.

New York City is considered by many the mecca of basketball, and Wade received an amazing reception during his last game at Madison Square Garden.

Nets fans or not, Wade is expected to receive an even better reception in Brooklyn for his final NBA game.

Tipoff from the Barclays Center is set for 8 p.m.