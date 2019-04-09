



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The son of a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim, found a way to honor his father’s legacy.

Thomas Hixon’s father, Chris Hixon, was killed in the Parkland massacre trying to disarm the gunman.

His dad was a US Navy veteran and the former athletic director at the school.

Thomas visited South Broward High School on Tuesday, to talk to students about his father.

“I try to continue my dad’s legacy. He was just successful in the fact that he helped children every day,” said Thomas.

“As an athletic director, he used sports as an outlet to really kind of teach kids life lessons like teaching them about comradery, teamwork, perseverance. You get knocked down, you get right back up.”

The students also spent time outside the classroom, working to clean up and renovate the school’s garden as a project to honor Hixon.