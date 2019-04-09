FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – CBS4 received an exclusive look at a police interrogation of double murder suspect Cassandritz Blanc.

While talking to police he tried to pin a murder he’s accused of on his wife, who was also murdered.

“She basically was like, ‘I did it,’” Blanc says in the footage. “Did what?” asked the detective. “She was responsible for her dad’s death,” Blanc replied.

Blanc not only said his wife Martine Bernard shot and kill her own father, Roosevelt Bernard, but that she had planned on killing herself.

“In the text message she said she wanted to kill herself,” Blanc said “And after she died she wanted to be burnt into fire.”

That story began to unravel. He began to break down.

“I can tell you’re ready to let it go. Let it go, what happened,” asked Fort Lauderdale Detective Mark Shotwell. That’s when Blanc began to sob. Later crying, “My life is done.”

Police say Blanc is the one who murdered his wife in their Fort Lauderdale apartment, shooting her in the head, then lived with her decaying body in the apartment before trying to cut up her remains.

Police already suspected him of killing his father-in-law, so they were surveilling him and said they saw him wheeling out a trash can, containing her body.

Blanc is accused of killing his father-in-law too, also wheeling his body out in a garbage can to a nearby vacant lot and starting it on fire. Police say he confessed.

The state attorney’s office did not released video of his statement.

But CBS4 learned from police reports that Blanc allegedly confessed to his wife’s murder, saying he killed Martine Bernard because she disrespected him.

Police say he also gave details of his father in law’s murder.

Blanc entered a not guilty plea in this case, his attorney is challenging the legality of the confession.

If convicted Blanc could face the death penalty.