



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The excitement is mixed with sadness as fans eagerly await Heat star Dwyane Wade’s final home game if they don’t make the playoffs.

“I love Wade. You know, just the legacy and stuff he’s left here in the city of Miami. It’s just awesome to have him come back,” said Yanick Exceus.

With the support of his fans, Wade faces the reality of stepping away from the sport.

“It’s been a consistent in my life for a long time. So you know it’s definitely going to be an emotional point, you know, if my life drives away from that arena, if I’m not coming back to it,” said Wade.

So all eyes are on tonight when the Heat take on the Philadelphia 76ers, it’s a chance for fans to give Wade a proper sendoff.

Exceus said she went to the AmericanAirlines Arena to get her ticket because she wanted a very special souvenir.

“I want the stub, so I can have the actual stub and not just something on my phone. That’s why I came out here early,” she said.

WATCH: Budweiser Releases Heartwarming Tribute Video Prior To Dwyane Wade’s Last Home Game

The arena is surrounded by banners with some of Wade’s biggest accomplishments during his 15 seasons in Miami.

The Wade County bus is making appearances at Bayside Marketplace and South Beach.

People are coming from all over to see Wade take the court for one last dance, a player who leaves behind a legacy of greatness.

“I don’t know where to start, I mean he’s done so much for the community, I know that much, and just for the whole entire league. He set the standard, I think, for what a shooting guard should be,” said Nick Watson.

If you’re still looking for tickets, be prepared for the prices.

The minimum price in the standing room only sections are about $110.

The lower level prices, on average, are $200 to $300 bucks with some topping well over $2,000.

For the best fans who proudly wear number 3, no matter what happens, tonight will be priceless.

“I’m a diehard Heat fan from Louisville Kentucky, so we don’t get to go to many heat games. So I wanted to come and see the last one for Wade here, unless we make the playoffs,” said Watson.

Wade, too, is holding out hope for that.

“I’m going to try to continue, hopefully, things go our way, so we could come back to that arena for the playoffs but it’s going to be emotional either way,” said Wade.

Doors to the arena open at 6 p.m. The pre-game ceremony honoring Wade begins at 7 p.m. and the game gets underway at 7:30 p.m.