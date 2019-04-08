



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – New insight into the mind of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz has been made available.

It comes in the form of letters that Cruz has been writing from jail.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office released the letters Monday.

Cruz talks about a myriad of topics; some are rambling and some are coherent.

He does seem to know the difference between right and wrong and it’s clear that he’s trying to impress a girl he likes.

A source tells CBS4 News that the letters written by Cruz were seized from his cell by authorities after his run-in with a detention deputy last year.

The letters are written to a girl who a source says is from Europe and has developed an interest in the Parkland tragedy.

The letters contain child-like drawings, simple language and misspellings.

Cruz reveals many thoughts in the letters and pours his heart out to the girl.

He talks about the death penalty, saying “…a part of me is wishing to end. End with the death pentale. Letting someone inject me with long last sleep its kind of what I want but I’m unsure of myself so I’m just letting people save me from myself, saving me form something that I can never return from.”

He also admits that he was a bad kid in school.

“When I was thirteen I started acting out more often in school. I used to pull the fire alarms, bully teaches and break stuff like I kicked in a window because the kids wouldn’t let [me] in and I poured ice cream all over the floors in 7th grade on my teacher’s birthday it was funny,” one letter reads.

He writes about his mother and how he felt lonely and isolated without her.

“I loved my mom don’t get my wrong she bought me my first pellet gun when I was 15 and bought me video games when I was young.”

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission found that Cruz was never diagnosed with a serious mental illness, although he did exhibit behavioral health problems as early as 3 years old.

His attorneys have said Cruz will plead guilty to the killing spree in exchange for a life sentence.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.