MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday was a special day for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The department welcomed a new paramedic unit in Miami Lakes.

Officials and community members from Miami Lakes joined Miami-Dade Fire Rescue at the ‘Push-In Ceremony’ at Fire Station No. 64 to inaugurate their Life Support Transport Unit.

The tradition is to literally push in the unit’s new truck into the station.

The new unit will transport and carry medical equipment and medication in Miami Lakes and surrounding areas.

