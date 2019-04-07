MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police are looking for answers after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Police say it happened around 8 a.m. Saturday near Northwest 15th Avenue and 68th street.

When police arrived the man was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police say he was in his 60s.

Those who knew him say he spent most of his time at a nearby park.

The mother of the victims only child, Phyllis Logan said, “There was a lady and a gentleman arguing and he told the man please don’t shoot her, you don’t have to do that, and he turned around and shot him in the head.”

“That’s my sons father, that’s my high school sweetheart, how can I not still love him?” she continued.

A man who said he used to see him around said, “He didn’t bother anybody, he was a sweet old soul and this is senseless, uncalled for.”

Over the last few months Liberty City has appeared to be a hotbed for senseless violence.

“From 62nd to 71st street and 15th avenue is a disaster. I really hate that it’s in this situation but I think police in general need to help clean it up, we need to help clean it up,” Logan said.

Randal Richards, another man who lives nearby said, “It’s become like an everyday thing when you get used to it. You see it on a daily basis and there’s not much you can do. It’s shocking and it’s sad cause it’s somebody’s son, it’s somebody daughter, it’s somebody family member, so it’s definitely devastating.”

Logan hopes her loss will encourage others to speak up.

“I pray that everybody get on their knees and watch out for the next person let’s look out for each other,” she said.

Police have not released the name of the person who was killed and they have not released any leads.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.