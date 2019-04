Miami (CBSMiami) – A sexual assault suspect wanted for attacking a teen is off the streets.

Miami-Dade Police arrested and charged 32-year-old Michael Canady with armed kidnapping and sexual battery.

Canady is a homeless man.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at knifepoint Friday morning.

The victim told police she was waiting at a bus stop to go to school when the Canady approached her.

She told police he forced her to a nearby construction site and assaulted her.