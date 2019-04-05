



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat plan to celebrate Dwyane Wade’s final regular season home game next week in what the organization calls “Wade L3GACY.”

The ceremony will commemorate Wade’s 16-year NBA career with a Special Wade Pregame Ceremony that they’ve planned.

The ceremony on Tuesday will include an official Wade career retrospective video, special guest tributes, Wade fan address, and a Wade-centric player introduction sequence.

HEAT fans are encouraged to show up early to the event and if they need their absences from work, school, or any other regularly scheduled activity excused there’s a solution. Fans can log onto HEAT.com/Wade to choose from a variety of D. Wade Doctor’s Notes, courtesy of Baptist Health South Florida.

HEAT.com/Wade also includes D Wade’s greatest moments and a link to shop online for all of Wade’s L3GACY merchandise. The team will update the site throughout the weekend leading up to the game.

The celebration won’t just be inside the American Airlines Arena as the organization has also set up various signs, flags, and banners of Number 3 all over the arena.

However, those attending the game will receive some very special and memorable goodies. Before the action begins, every seat in the arena will have L3GACY shirts placed over them and other collectible items will be given out.

Wade announced his retirement before the start of the 2019-2020 season and called it his “One Last Dance.”

Since then the Heat legend has received praise across the NBA in what has been an emotional farewell tour.

He’s given Heat fans some incredible moments this season, from the many jersey swaps with other NBA stars to the game winning three pointer against the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 27.

Wade is closing the season out on his terms and still as a valuable player.

For most Heat fans this could be the last time they see Wade play. The team currently sits a half game out of the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference. If that remains the same, then the HEAT would miss out on the 2019 Playoffs.

Tuesday’s game is a must win for the Heat if they hope to sneak into the postseason.

The pregame event will start at 7 p.m., but doors open at 6 p.m.

Tipoff starts at 7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss out on the celebration for one of the greatest sports figures in South Florida sports history!

Related Link: Dwyane Wade: The Making of a Legend