MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Wanted: A new police chief for Miami Beach.

Friday, Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel Oates submitted a letter announcing his retirement after five years as the city’s top cop to City Manager Jimmy Morales.

“It’s been a great experience working for you and with your leadership team, but it finally feels right to end my 38-year career in law enforcement. I write today to ask that you prepare for my retirement and departure when my contract ends in June,” wrote Chief Oates in the letter.

“As you know, it has always been my plan to end my career here with the Miami Beach Police Department. It has been an absolute honor to serve with the extraordinary men and women of MBPD. They give so much every day to keep this city safe. They are super heroes.”

Prior to coming to Miami Beach, he was the Police Chief in Aurora, Colorado, the Chief of Police in Ann Arbor, Michigan and served 21 years in the New York Police Department.

Oates says he plans to help with the transition.

“I am willing to stay on while you select and make arrangements for a successor. I will provide my every assistance to the new Chief in the transition. I wish him or her the very best.”

He added that he is looking forward to retirement and new opportunities outside law enforcement.