VIERA, Fl. (CBSMiami) – A Florida man is expected to recover after being stung by more than 100 bees while trying to rescue his dog outside his Viera home, which is near Melbourne.

A wildlife expert said most of the bees were hidden in a wall behind an electrical box.

Wildlife trapper Leo Cross was brought in to remove the bees but so far, he’s only removed only a small part of the population believed to be in the thousands.

“However many bees you see floating around the outside, you usually times that by a thousand. So if you’ve got 20 or 30 bees flying around, you’re looking at a hive of 20 or 30-thousand bees,” Cross said.

That’s how many bees may have been in the hive that attacked the man, who was stung more than a hundred times while trying to protect his dog from the bee swarm.

“It was pretty bad. This was actually one of the first situations I’ve seen where a pet has been harmed so bad that it didn’t make it,” Cross said.

The bees nested behind the power box, and found a way to get inside without the homeowners knowing about it. And with the owner in the hospital, they’re still there.

The wildlife trappers have to wait until the homeowner can let them in.

Cross says swarming behavior is normal for American honeybees.

The homeowner is expected to recover.

